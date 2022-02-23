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Standing For National Sovereignty: VDare Sets Sights To The Supreme Court
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50 views • February 23, 2022
VDARE is under fire from the radicalized leftist media as it tries to spread the truth regarding mass immigration and the policies and politics involved. VDARE is on the verge of being de-platformed entirely, as police are not protecting public events, and Antifa is called to attend and attack. Founder of VDARE, Peter Brimelow is fighting to protect America's National Sovereignty, and taking their First Amendment case to the Supreme Court.
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