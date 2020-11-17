EP 2198-6PM President Trump’s Legal Team Summoned to White House for Emergency Meeting

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MONDAY NOVEMBER 16, 2020
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=1626013900
President Trump’s legal team was summoned to the White House Monday for a 2 p.m. meeting, according to a report by Newsmax White House correspondent Emerald Robinson. Anchor Heather Childers: “Well the President’s legal team, we’re being told right now, breaking news for you, they’ve all been summoned to an emergency meeting at the White House at this hour right now.” Robinson, “…Yes, Newsmax was told that the legal team was summoned to the White House for a 2 p.m. meeting. However I will tell you that the White House is not confirming such a meeting.” https://bit.ly/36FFvkG
SPECIAL GUEST: Senior Editor William F. Jasper is an author/journalist/commentator/documentary producer with a well-earned reputation as one of America’s top investigative reporters, most renowned for his in-depth, years-long investigation of the Oklahoma City bombing and its aftermath. For more than three decades he served as an accredited correspondent at the United Nations in New York and at UN summits around the world. He has written extensively on a broad array of topics, from geopolitics, education, the culture war, and LGBTQ issues to military affairs, terrorism, globalism, communism, socialism, fascism, free market economics, the Federal Reserve, China, Russia, property rights, the judiciary, and the U.S. Constitution.
TWITTER -@jaspwi
https://www.amazon.com/United-Nations-Exposed-William-Jasper/dp/1881919048
https://www.amazon.com/Global-Tyranny-Step-Nations-Emerging/dp/0882791354
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