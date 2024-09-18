Experimentation without liability and informed consent when we had simple solutions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)
We've watched this progression of experimentation without liability and without appropriate informed consent of any kind on innocent populations, whether it be the original HIV AIDS, which is gays, IV drug users and blacks, and we had simple solutions then, and those were kept from the victims of the disease, as the infection through injections with things like hepatitis B vaccine, spread the disease through the vulnerable population.
Judy Mikovits, PhD - June 2022
Full Episode: Bryce Eddy and Dr. Judy Mikovits | Crimes Against Humanity Part 3 | Liberty Station Ep 66: https://rumble.com/v17rme7-crimes-against-humanity-part-3-liberty-station-ep-6