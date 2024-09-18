BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Experimentation without liability and informed consent when we had simple solutions
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)


We've watched this progression of experimentation without liability and without appropriate informed consent of any kind on innocent populations, whether it be the original HIV AIDS, which is gays, IV drug users and blacks, and we had simple solutions then, and those were kept from the victims of the disease, as the infection through injections with things like hepatitis B vaccine, spread the disease through the vulnerable population.


Judy Mikovits, PhD - June 2022


Full Episode: Bryce Eddy and Dr. Judy Mikovits | Crimes Against Humanity Part 3 | Liberty Station Ep 66: https://rumble.com/v17rme7-crimes-against-humanity-part-3-liberty-station-ep-6


Keywords
healthnewsvaccinetruthliabilityexperimentmikovits
