Jim Caviezel: Hollywood Elite Trying To Kill Me for Exposing CIA Child Sex Trade

Hollywood actor Jim Caviezel has warned that the CIA operates the world’s biggest pedophile ring and many of the world’s most powerful figures are members.

Caviezel, who played the role of Jesus in Mel Gibson’s epic Passion of the Christ, has spent the last few years working closely with Operation Underground Railroad founder Tim Ballard, and has personally witnessed the very best and worst of humanity in this world.

That’s why Caviezel has now dedicated his life to exposing the crimes of the globalist elite, and waking up as many people as possible to the truth, even though he understands that people who blow the whistle on elite pedophilia have a habit of dying before their time.

- Diversify & Protect Your Retirement With Gold & Silver: https://go.noblegoldinvestments.com/the-peoples-voice-gold/

Mirrored -

The People's Voice