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Florida Physicians' Summit My speech Our CDC and FDA know that children, your children, your grandchildren, are more likely to be harmed with the vaccines than they are to be with COVID-19...
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10 views • December 30, 2021
Florida Physicians' Summit
My speech
Our CDC and FDA know that children, your children, your grandchildren, are more likely to be harmed with the vaccines than they are to be with COVID-19...
My speech
Our CDC and FDA know that children, your children, your grandchildren, are more likely to be harmed with the vaccines than they are to be with COVID-19...
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