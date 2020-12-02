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PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 20
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62 views • December 02, 2020
www.awarriorcalls.com is the site to go to find the TRUTH!
Dr. John Bergman is a brilliant man who again brings the TRUTH forward.
The CDC numbers are shown here and much more to awake our world.
Please share this far and wide and become a light to this world which we require right now.
i need numbers people...we need 200,000 plus email sign ups on the website.
Once achieved we will then make our move on our local PUBLIC courthouse with those in law enforcement with courage and honor.
God Speed
Dr. John Bergman is a brilliant man who again brings the TRUTH forward.
The CDC numbers are shown here and much more to awake our world.
Please share this far and wide and become a light to this world which we require right now.
i need numbers people...we need 200,000 plus email sign ups on the website.
Once achieved we will then make our move on our local PUBLIC courthouse with those in law enforcement with courage and honor.
God Speed
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