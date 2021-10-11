Sen Hawley: Biden Uses Federal Law Enforcement to Silence Parents!

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Sen Hawley: Biden Administration Uses Federal Law Enforcement to Intimidate Parents into Silence!
"This isn't about violence. We all know if someone threatens violence the local police will book this person. They will charge that person. They'll get them out of there. This is about using federal law enforcement to try and intimidate parents because these parents are daring to stand up and criticize critical race theory."