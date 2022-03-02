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Συνθήκη Πρόληψης Πανδημιών ΠΟΥ
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10 views • March 02, 2022
Η Δρ. Astrid Stuckelberger έχει 30 χρόνια εμπειρίας ως ερευνήτρια. Κατά τα έτη 2009-13, συνεργάστηκε με τον ΠΟΥ, με ειδικότητα τις πανδημίες. Έχει δημοσιεύσει 180 δημοσιεύσεις και 12 βιβλία.
Εδώ κρούει τον κώδωνα για τις συμφωνίες της λεγόμενης "Συνθήκης Πρόληψης Πανδημιών" που ψηφίστηκε στον ΠΟΥ τον προηγούμενο μήνα και για όσα αυτή συνεπάγεται για τα κράτη του κόσμου.
Βρήκαμε το βίντεο εδώ:
https://rumble.com/vw7ojj-the-who-wants-to-take-over-the-world.html
⊰ ⊱⊰ ⊰⊱ ⊱⊰ ⊰⊱ ⊱⊰ ⊰⊱ ⊱⊰ ⊰⊱ ⊱⊰ ⊰⊱ ⊱⊰ ⊰⊱ ⊱⊰ ⊰⊱ ⊱⊰ ⊰⊱ ⊱
Μπορείτε να μας βρείτε εδώ:
♾ blog: eternalnowblog.com
▶ κανάλια
🟥 YouTube: youtube.com/c/EternalNow4444
🟩 rumble: rumble.com/c/c-673507
⬛ Brighteon: brighteon.com/channels/eternalnow
🟦 NewTube: newtube.app/user/EternalNow
🟧 Bitchute: bitchute.com/channel/mtJqCH1fVCzO/
📝Μέσα Κοινωνικής Δικτύωσης
🔗 Facebook: facebook.com/EternalNowblog
facebook.com/groups/megaliafypnisi
🔗MeWe: mewe.com/group/6001b229636e347d254673c6
🔗Telegram: t.me/eternalnow_blog
Εδώ κρούει τον κώδωνα για τις συμφωνίες της λεγόμενης "Συνθήκης Πρόληψης Πανδημιών" που ψηφίστηκε στον ΠΟΥ τον προηγούμενο μήνα και για όσα αυτή συνεπάγεται για τα κράτη του κόσμου.
Βρήκαμε το βίντεο εδώ:
https://rumble.com/vw7ojj-the-who-wants-to-take-over-the-world.html
⊰ ⊱⊰ ⊰⊱ ⊱⊰ ⊰⊱ ⊱⊰ ⊰⊱ ⊱⊰ ⊰⊱ ⊱⊰ ⊰⊱ ⊱⊰ ⊰⊱ ⊱⊰ ⊰⊱ ⊱⊰ ⊰⊱ ⊱
Μπορείτε να μας βρείτε εδώ:
♾ blog: eternalnowblog.com
▶ κανάλια
🟥 YouTube: youtube.com/c/EternalNow4444
🟩 rumble: rumble.com/c/c-673507
⬛ Brighteon: brighteon.com/channels/eternalnow
🟦 NewTube: newtube.app/user/EternalNow
🟧 Bitchute: bitchute.com/channel/mtJqCH1fVCzO/
📝Μέσα Κοινωνικής Δικτύωσης
🔗 Facebook: facebook.com/EternalNowblog
facebook.com/groups/megaliafypnisi
🔗MeWe: mewe.com/group/6001b229636e347d254673c6
🔗Telegram: t.me/eternalnow_blog
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