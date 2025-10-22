Swedish word salad on maybe delivery of Swedish fighter jets UKR plans to buy with European taxpayer money, within the next 3 years - clip 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Swedish word salad that all the Ukraine-stans on social media refuse to post.
So apparently, the delivery of those Swedish fighter jets (up to 150 jets) Ukraine plans to buy with European taxpayer money will happen… within the next three years… maybe, kinda, who knows. It’s not something you can just do overnight—maybe never. But hey, we’ll drop a few memes, keep the crowd entertained for a couple days, and pretend it’s progress. Probably not gonna happen though, if we’re being honest.