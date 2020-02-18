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How To Grow Flower Plants At Home
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8 views • February 18, 2020
HOW TO GROW FLOWER PLANTS IN A POT -MAKE A BEAUTIFUL FLOWERING PLANTER IN MINUTES-ANTIRRHINUMS/SNAPDRAGONS/DOG FLOWER
DAIZZ'S TIP:-The Antirrhinum/snapdragon is a fragrant perennial native to the Mediterranean. It's colorful blossoms look similar to open mouths. Snapdragons are started from seed indoors and planted just before the last frost of the year. They grow best in cooler regions and tend to die back when the weather gets hot.
Prepare the outdoor planting bed. Snapdragons grow best in the cool temperatures of early spring, so you'll need to prepare the planting bed before the last frost of the year. They need full sun, and grow well in most types of neutral soil with a pH between 6.2 and 7. Amend the soil with organic matter, such as composted leaves, so the snapdragons will produce long-lasting flowers.[1]
To work organic matter into the soil, till the soil to a depth of six inches, apply six inches of organic matter, and mix.
Make sure the soil drains well. Adding organic matter will help with drainage. Water poured into the planting bed should soak in right away. If it stands in a puddle, mix in more organic matter.
Water only when the soil feels dry. Overwatering will cause mold to grow on the plant, so wait until the soil feels a little dry before watering your snapdragons. When you water, water near the crown of the plants, rather than watering from overhead
Deadhead the stems. When you see flowers that have already bloomed begin to wilt, pinch them off the snapdragon stems. This will encourage more flowers to bloom and keep the plants healthy.
Insects and Disease
Snapdragons may have problems with aphids. Watch closely, and if found, take the following common sense, least-toxic approach to pest control:
Pinch or prune off heavily infested leaves or other plant parts.
Commercially available beneficial insects, like ladybugs, are important natural predators of the pest.
Apply food-grade Diatomaceous Earth (DE) for lasting protection. Containing NO toxic poisons, DE works by scoring an insect’s outer layer as it crawls over the fine powder.
A short-lived natural pesticide, Safer® Soap works fast on heavy infestations.
Do not over fertilize – aphids like plants with high nitrogen levels and soft new growth.
Foliage and flowers are susceptible to rust disease. If found, use these proven, organic techniques to get rid of the fungal problem.
DAIZZ'S TIP:-The Antirrhinum/snapdragon is a fragrant perennial native to the Mediterranean. It's colorful blossoms look similar to open mouths. Snapdragons are started from seed indoors and planted just before the last frost of the year. They grow best in cooler regions and tend to die back when the weather gets hot.
Prepare the outdoor planting bed. Snapdragons grow best in the cool temperatures of early spring, so you'll need to prepare the planting bed before the last frost of the year. They need full sun, and grow well in most types of neutral soil with a pH between 6.2 and 7. Amend the soil with organic matter, such as composted leaves, so the snapdragons will produce long-lasting flowers.[1]
To work organic matter into the soil, till the soil to a depth of six inches, apply six inches of organic matter, and mix.
Make sure the soil drains well. Adding organic matter will help with drainage. Water poured into the planting bed should soak in right away. If it stands in a puddle, mix in more organic matter.
Water only when the soil feels dry. Overwatering will cause mold to grow on the plant, so wait until the soil feels a little dry before watering your snapdragons. When you water, water near the crown of the plants, rather than watering from overhead
Deadhead the stems. When you see flowers that have already bloomed begin to wilt, pinch them off the snapdragon stems. This will encourage more flowers to bloom and keep the plants healthy.
Insects and Disease
Snapdragons may have problems with aphids. Watch closely, and if found, take the following common sense, least-toxic approach to pest control:
Pinch or prune off heavily infested leaves or other plant parts.
Commercially available beneficial insects, like ladybugs, are important natural predators of the pest.
Apply food-grade Diatomaceous Earth (DE) for lasting protection. Containing NO toxic poisons, DE works by scoring an insect’s outer layer as it crawls over the fine powder.
A short-lived natural pesticide, Safer® Soap works fast on heavy infestations.
Do not over fertilize – aphids like plants with high nitrogen levels and soft new growth.
Foliage and flowers are susceptible to rust disease. If found, use these proven, organic techniques to get rid of the fungal problem.
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