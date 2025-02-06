BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
❗️Pete Hegseth: Will the US be sending troops into Gaza?
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
162 views • 3 months ago

❗️ Pete Hegseth:

"Regarding to Gaza, the definition of 'insanity' is attempting to do the same thing over and over again... and the President is willing to think outside the box," Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth added. 

Adding: 

❗️ Panama Canal allows free passage for US Government vessels - US State Department 

Adding: 

Russia is ready for talks with the US 'in tough bargaining mode' — Ryabkov

The talks should take into account "the realities 'on the ground' and our national interests, predetermined by history and geography. So the decisions and choices are up to Donald Trump and his team," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
