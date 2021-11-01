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Neil Peart, Nancy Pelosi, and TobyMac - Time Rituals and insights fit for the season! (1/18/20 / 11/1/21)
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87 views • November 01, 2021
In this video:
Neil Peart of Rush died at 67 (6+7=13) years old - the man who "kept time" for the band - even on their "Time Machine Tour"!
Nancy Pelosi Impeachment speech - history is marked with time - makes a 21-year "time-binding" to Bill Clinton
https://twitter.com/BreitbartNews/status/1217491950556925952
TobyMac's "21 Years" music video - a time-binding ritual
And, we offer some encouraging insight!
Find more like this in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Neil Peart of Rush died at 67 (6+7=13) years old - the man who "kept time" for the band - even on their "Time Machine Tour"!
Nancy Pelosi Impeachment speech - history is marked with time - makes a 21-year "time-binding" to Bill Clinton
https://twitter.com/BreitbartNews/status/1217491950556925952
TobyMac's "21 Years" music video - a time-binding ritual
And, we offer some encouraging insight!
Find more like this in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
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