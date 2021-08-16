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***MUST WATCH*** I AM FEARFULLY AND WONDERFULLY MADE
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22 views • August 16, 2021
No matter what, The Most High does not make mistakes. Regardless how the world or people see you just know you are FEARFULLY AND WONDERFULLY MADE by The Most High. Look to him, to please only him and everything else will fall in place the way he wants it for your life. But you must first do this=====Acts 2:38. :))) Blessings. Psalm 139:14
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