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Rebuttals To The Critics #1 - The Switch And Mobile Already Do Family Gaming!
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1 view • June 01, 2020
https://linktr.ee/IntelNation -- Get My Free Book Amico Book And Other Social Media Links Here
https://geni.us/FrictionBook -- Get Roger Dooley’s book on “Friction” here
In this video, the first in a series I’m planning, I attempt to answer some of the critics of the Amico and the philosophy behind it. One of the big ones is that Nintendo and mobil games already own the family friendly, co-operative space. As this is the case, why would anyone buy an Amico? The critics miss one key point though, and that point is the concept of friction ...
https://geni.us/FrictionBook -- Get Roger Dooley’s book on “Friction” here
In this video, the first in a series I’m planning, I attempt to answer some of the critics of the Amico and the philosophy behind it. One of the big ones is that Nintendo and mobil games already own the family friendly, co-operative space. As this is the case, why would anyone buy an Amico? The critics miss one key point though, and that point is the concept of friction ...
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