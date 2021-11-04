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10 YR OLD DESTROYS THE WHOLE PLANDEMONIC FRAUD BRILLIANTLY
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980 views • November 04, 2021
Description from UKACTION
WE SHOULD NOT EVEN BE AT THE POINT OF A 10 YEAR OLD TALKING TRUTH TO BORIS AND HIS GANG OF MURDERING SCUM.
DON'T TAKE ANY SHIT FROM ANYONE WHO TELLS YOU THAT YOU NEED TO BE JABBED.. THEY HAVE LET THIS HAPPEN! SHAME ON THEM ALL, THE DAYS OF FEELING SORRY FOR THESE MORONIC FOOLS ARE OVER..TELL THEM TO MOVE OVER OR GET RUN OVER! WE ARE DONE....
WE SHOULD NOT EVEN BE AT THE POINT OF A 10 YEAR OLD TALKING TRUTH TO BORIS AND HIS GANG OF MURDERING SCUM.
DON'T TAKE ANY SHIT FROM ANYONE WHO TELLS YOU THAT YOU NEED TO BE JABBED.. THEY HAVE LET THIS HAPPEN! SHAME ON THEM ALL, THE DAYS OF FEELING SORRY FOR THESE MORONIC FOOLS ARE OVER..TELL THEM TO MOVE OVER OR GET RUN OVER! WE ARE DONE....
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