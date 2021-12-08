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How To Be A Street Preacher/Evangelist
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60 views • December 08, 2021
Miguel Hayworth gives advice on how to get started as a Street Preacher. Miguel has years of experience and shares the highs and lows that come with such a calling. Miguel has been arrested and thrown in a cell by Kent Police for sharing The Gospel. He has fearlessly proclaimed God's Law in the face of hostile crowds in Manchester, London and beyond.
Filmed in Milton Keynes, UK.
Filmed in Milton Keynes, UK.
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