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Jesus Christians
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68 views • April 29, 2020
Who are the Jesus Christians? And is the Voice in the Desert channel a front for this controversial religious group, which imploded a decade ago due to persecution? This video explores the movement behind A Voice in the Desert; its history and attempts to sincerely follow Jesus and promote obedience to the teachings of Jesus. It also provides a link to an academic paper written about the Jesus Christians as part of the World Religions and Spirituality Project, and gives a link to the Jesus Christians website (JesusChristians.com). Check out this video to find out how this group began, what it has done in the past and more importantly, what it is doing today.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
VHS Rewind Effect - 4K Green screen FREE high quality effects by ANFX // Free Media! creative commons attribution lisence (resuse allowed)
VCU Cabell Library by Jeff Auth by Jeff https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Superbook | The Last Supper by BatangSuperbook creative commons attribution lisence (resuse allowed)
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
VHS Rewind Effect - 4K Green screen FREE high quality effects by ANFX // Free Media! creative commons attribution lisence (resuse allowed)
VCU Cabell Library by Jeff Auth by Jeff https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Superbook | The Last Supper by BatangSuperbook creative commons attribution lisence (resuse allowed)
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