OMG! HORRIFIC Fire broke out at Zoo in Russia’s Novosibirsk - rare, endangered Leopards live there - Update, NO big cats injured
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1321 followers
52 views • 1 day ago

OMG! HORRIFIC fire broke out at zoo in Russia’s Novosibirsk. (UPDATE at the bottom, not as bad as it looks, only a few animals lost and no cats.)

Locals reportedly able to hear the cries of trapped animals as firefighters rush to save them.

The zoo has around 11,000 animals representing 738 species and is an active participant in thirty-two different captive breeding programs for endangered species. Rare Amur leopards and snow leopards. 🙏😭 I have posted a few videos at this channel of some of the animals at this zoo. Particularly, search Leopards here, and you will see how sad and tragic this is to lose even one of these big cats of such rare beauty. Here are two, Cynthia:

Leopard mom and her 3 cubs, from 7 months ago and one more recent.

https://www.brighteon.com/12b4da39-0005-4ec3-b83e-88e41c903467

https://www.brighteon.com/570ad554-91c5-408e-8bd8-20f79554d31a

Update: Two animal enclosures caught fire at a zoo in the Russian city of Novosibirsk on Tuesday evening, killing more than ten animals, according to local emergency services. 

TG! No big cat casualties. 

Llamas and alpacas were killed, but firefighters managed to save a bull, a camel, and three goats.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
