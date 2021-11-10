Is Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu King Saul And Naftali Bennett David (The Messiah/Moshiach)?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Is PM Netanyahu a modern day King Saul and Naftali Bennett a modern day David?
The Rabbis keep saying the Moshiach is coming. That Netanyahu will be the last Prime Minister. That Netanyahu will give the keys to the Moshiach. Well, if you think the Moshiach is just going to come down from the clouds, then you wouldn't even be paying attention to how the dynamic between these two resemble the literal historic dynamic played out 3000 years ago. So let's take a look at the history and similarities of both:
====================
This is an audio version of my blog post. To read this or my other posts (that YouTube won't let me upload) visit or follow my blog at:
✳️http://purejudaism.home.blog
✳️Or visit my other Social Media:
YouTube:
https://youtube.com/channel/UCxkIWaDvZaLTWAADrHAjpIA
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8SGKvyxTcDOZ/
Gab: @PureJudaism
https://gab.com/PureJudaism
Instagram: @purejudaism
https://www.instagram.com/purejudaism/
Twitter: @PureJudaismBlog
https://mobile.twitter.com/PureJudaismBlog
👍Like, share, comment. Subscribe to this channel to receive notification 🔔 of new videos or follow my blog.
💲Support my work:
Make a donation at:
http://purejudaism.home.blog/donate