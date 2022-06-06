WEATHER WARFARE - ALL NAMED STORMS ARE MAN MADE WITH YOUR GOVERNMENTS CONSENT - THEY CREATE THE FLOODS AND CROP FAILURE AND THE HUMAN WIPEOUT!

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ODE TO THE FARTHER OF THE "VACCINES/KILL SHOT - DR NAGASE FINDS A METALLIC SELF CONSTRUCTING BOT IN THE MRNA COVID19 SHOT/BIO-WEAPON - GIVES YOU AIDS - WANT A JAB?https://www.bitchute.com/video/K0g0qRG8VFJR/
GOVERNER RON -DEATH -SANTIS SAYS JUST TAKE THE JAB! - HYPOCRITE AND PARASITE - https://www.brighteon.com/12204c18-75a1-4c0a-83b3-20b5fe0c3f3f