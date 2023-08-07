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Culture War | Guest: Jessica Tapia and Bethany Onishenko| Teacher Rights | No Gender Bending | No Lying | Parental Rights | Faith and Freedom
Moms On A Mission
Moms On A Mission
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6 views • August 07, 2023

Today, we’re joined by Jessica Tapia and her attorney, Bethany Onishenko. Jessica was a former California Public school teacher who was fired because she refused to call her students by their preferred pronouns, would not lie to parents about their children’s gender transitions and identities, and would not allow her students to use the restroom for their chosen gender identity.   Jessica tells her story about how she was let go from her job as a middle school PE teacher for standing up for her religious convictions.  Her attorney, Bethany Onishenko, an attorney with Advocates for Faith and Freedom, shares how Jessica is fighting back against this decision by the school district and gives us an update on the status of the lawsuit. Jessica concludes with how she finds the strength to push back against tyrannical forces and shares some of her favorite Bible verses. 


Support Jessica at www.givesendgo.com, search Jessica. 


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Links:

Instagram @imjessicatapia 


www.Faith-freedom.com   


https://biblia.com/bible/esv/ephesians/5/11 


https://biblia.com/bible/esv/2-timothy/1/7 


https://biblia.com/bible/esv/isaiah/41/10 


https://jackhibbs.com/ 


www.momsonamission.net 


Keywords
educationmomsonamissonjessica tapiabethany onishenko
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy