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Susana & Batsheva review the dōTERRA Healthy/Daily Habits Kit - 2
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7 views • September 14, 2020
While under quarantine, from the COVID19 pandemic, the ladies discuss (in the Kuki language of the Bnei Mensashe) natural options for Wellness and Health using the doTERRA products
The Healthy/Daily Habits Kit Includes:
1) doTERRA - On Guard
2) Balance
3) Frankincense
4) Lemon
5) Lavender
6) Deep Blue Rub
7) ZenGest TerraZyme
8) ZenGest PB Assist
9) doTERRA - Lifelong Vitality Pack
10) doTERRA - Essential Oils Booklet
For more information - http://www.mydoterra.com/hadasanemtungdim
or eMail us - [email protected]
INFO on the KIT - https://www.doterra.com/US/en/p/healthy-habits-enrollment-kit
The Healthy/Daily Habits Kit Includes:
1) doTERRA - On Guard
2) Balance
3) Frankincense
4) Lemon
5) Lavender
6) Deep Blue Rub
7) ZenGest TerraZyme
8) ZenGest PB Assist
9) doTERRA - Lifelong Vitality Pack
10) doTERRA - Essential Oils Booklet
For more information - http://www.mydoterra.com/hadasanemtungdim
or eMail us - [email protected]
INFO on the KIT - https://www.doterra.com/US/en/p/healthy-habits-enrollment-kit
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