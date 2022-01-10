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HISTORY OF THE DEEP STATE UNCUT - Millennium Part 2
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HISTORY OF THE DEEP STATE UNCUT - Millennium Part 2
https://odysee.com/@Qanon:9/18A.-HISTORY-OF-THE-DEEP-STATE-UNCUT-Millennium-Part-1:b?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
Welcome to the year 2000 in our timeline of EL: The Bloodlines. Beware to those who continue forth in search of truth from here on out. You’re time is limited.
https://odysee.com/@WarMachine:e
Question everything. The Truth, requires no law to enforce it.
"Moral indignation: jealousy with a halo." H.G. Wells (1866-1946)
"...a Republic, if you can keep it!" Ben Franklin
HISTORY OF THE DEEP STATE UNCUT
https://www.goldismoney2.com/threads/1-history-of-the-deep-state-uncut-in-the-beginning.513522/
_______________________
1. HISTORY OF THE DEEP STATE UNCUT - In The Beginning
I will be posting a multi-part series about the history of the deep state. To those who seek Truth: be diligent and understand the elite, how they work and you will see through any deception.
https://odysee.com/@Qanon:9/1.-HISTORY-OF-THE-DEEP-STATE-UNCUT-In-The-Beginning:d
2. HISTORY OF THE DEEP STATE UNCUT Part 2 - The Road To Rome
If we do not know our enemy, how can we defeat it? We must bring awareness to the controlling force. THE VATICAN. We must take out the eye. The Great Deception!
https://odysee.com/@Qanon:9/2.-HISTORY-OF-THE-DEEP-STATE-UNCUT--Part-2---The-Road-To-Rome:2
3. HISTORY OF THE DEEP STATE UNCUT Part 3 - PAN
As we continue turning our document EL The Bloodlines into video, we must go back to around 129 BC. To the line of the Germanic tribes. The more disinformation the elite create, the further you stay...
https://odysee.com/@Qanon:9/3.-HISTORY-OF-THE-DEEP-STATE-UNCUT--Part-3---PAN:7
4. HISTORY OF THE DEEP STATE UNCUT Part 4 - Out Of The Woods
Continuing with EL: The Bloodlines, we will finish discussing the Pannonians and other tribes. It is time for them to come out of the woods, and so they shall. The Great Deception!
https://odysee.com/@Qanon:9/4.-HISTORY-OF-THE-DEEP-STATE-UNCUT--Part-4---Out-Of-The-Woods:0
5. HISTORY OF THE DEEP STATE UNCUT Part 5 - Knights
Now... let's take a look at the Knights and other elite clubs, as we continue through our timeline with the middle ages! The Great Deception!
https://odysee.com/@Qanon:9/5.-HISTORY-OF-THE-DEEP-STATE-UNCUT--Part-5---Knights:7
6. HISTORY OF THE DEEP STATE UNCUT Part 6 - Jesuits
As we continue through EL: The Bloodlines, we take a peek into the Jesuits. The Great Deception!
https://odysee.com/@Qanon:9/6.-HISTORY-OF-THE-DEEP-STATE-UNCUT--Part-6-Jesuits:d
7. HISTORY OF THE DEEP STATE UNCUT Part 7 - The DuPont Family
History and Genealogy of the DuPont bloodline. The more you know... The Great Deception!
https://odysee.com/@Qanon:9/7.-HISTORY-OF-THE-DEEP-STATE-UNCUT-Part-7---The-DuPont-Family:9
8. HISTORY OF THE DEEP STATE UNCUT Part 8 - The Astors
Today we look at the Astor Genealogy, linking it back to the tribes and back to Cain. https://odysee.com/@Qanon:9/8.-HISTORY-OF-THE-DEEP-STATE-UNCUT--Part-8---The-Astors:d.
9. HISTORY OF THE DEEP STATE UNCUT Part 9 - The Collins Family
As we continue through the lower families of the elite, we come to the Collins’. The Great Deception!
https://odysee.com/@Qanon:9/9.-HISTORY-OF-THE-DEEP-STATE-UNCUT--Part-9-The-Collins-Family:c
10. HISTORY OF THE DEEP STATE UNCUT Part 10 - The Rs
As we continue putting our document EL into video, we will look at the families beginning with the letter R. The Great Deception!
https://odysee.com/@Qanon:9/10.-HISTORY-OF-THE-DEEP-STATE-UNCUT-Part-10-The-Rs:d
11. HISTORY OF THE DEEP STATE UNCUT Part 11 - Vanderbilt-Bundy
We take a look at the Vanderbilt and Bundy demon families. Checkout more from @WarMachine:e : https://odysee.com/@WarMachine:e The Great Deception!
https://odysee.com/@Qanon:9/11.-HISTORY-OF-THE-DEEP-STATE-UNCUT-Part-11---Vanderbilt-Bundy:7
12A. HISTORY OF THE DEEP STATE UNCUT Part 12A - Blood Money
Part 1. A bit of history... Intro: American New Intelligence Going deeper... The Great Deception!
https://odysee.com/@Qanon:9/12A.-HISTORY-OF-THE-DEEP-STATE-UNCUT-Part-12A-Blood-Money:d
12B. HISTORY OF THE DEEP STATE UNCUT Part 12B - Blood Money
Part 2. A bit more history... Intro: American New Intelligence The Great Deception!
https://odysee.com/@Qanon:9/12B.-HISTORY-OF-THE-DEEP-STATE-UNCUT-Part-12B-Blood-Money:a
15. HISTORY OF THE DEEP STATE UNCUT Part 15 - Infection
In this section we cover a bit more history with the so-called elites, as we work our way through the 1990’s! Checkout: https://odysee.com/@WarMachine:e The Great Deception!
https://odysee.com/@Qanon:9/18A.-HISTORY-OF-THE-DEEP-STATE-UNCUT-Millennium-Part-1:b?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
Welcome to the year 2000 in our timeline of EL: The Bloodlines. Beware to those who continue forth in search of truth from here on out. You’re time is limited.
https://odysee.com/@WarMachine:e
Question everything. The Truth, requires no law to enforce it.
"Moral indignation: jealousy with a halo." H.G. Wells (1866-1946)
"...a Republic, if you can keep it!" Ben Franklin
HISTORY OF THE DEEP STATE UNCUT
https://www.goldismoney2.com/threads/1-history-of-the-deep-state-uncut-in-the-beginning.513522/
_______________________
1. HISTORY OF THE DEEP STATE UNCUT - In The Beginning
I will be posting a multi-part series about the history of the deep state. To those who seek Truth: be diligent and understand the elite, how they work and you will see through any deception.
https://odysee.com/@Qanon:9/1.-HISTORY-OF-THE-DEEP-STATE-UNCUT-In-The-Beginning:d
2. HISTORY OF THE DEEP STATE UNCUT Part 2 - The Road To Rome
If we do not know our enemy, how can we defeat it? We must bring awareness to the controlling force. THE VATICAN. We must take out the eye. The Great Deception!
https://odysee.com/@Qanon:9/2.-HISTORY-OF-THE-DEEP-STATE-UNCUT--Part-2---The-Road-To-Rome:2
3. HISTORY OF THE DEEP STATE UNCUT Part 3 - PAN
As we continue turning our document EL The Bloodlines into video, we must go back to around 129 BC. To the line of the Germanic tribes. The more disinformation the elite create, the further you stay...
https://odysee.com/@Qanon:9/3.-HISTORY-OF-THE-DEEP-STATE-UNCUT--Part-3---PAN:7
4. HISTORY OF THE DEEP STATE UNCUT Part 4 - Out Of The Woods
Continuing with EL: The Bloodlines, we will finish discussing the Pannonians and other tribes. It is time for them to come out of the woods, and so they shall. The Great Deception!
https://odysee.com/@Qanon:9/4.-HISTORY-OF-THE-DEEP-STATE-UNCUT--Part-4---Out-Of-The-Woods:0
5. HISTORY OF THE DEEP STATE UNCUT Part 5 - Knights
Now... let's take a look at the Knights and other elite clubs, as we continue through our timeline with the middle ages! The Great Deception!
https://odysee.com/@Qanon:9/5.-HISTORY-OF-THE-DEEP-STATE-UNCUT--Part-5---Knights:7
6. HISTORY OF THE DEEP STATE UNCUT Part 6 - Jesuits
As we continue through EL: The Bloodlines, we take a peek into the Jesuits. The Great Deception!
https://odysee.com/@Qanon:9/6.-HISTORY-OF-THE-DEEP-STATE-UNCUT--Part-6-Jesuits:d
7. HISTORY OF THE DEEP STATE UNCUT Part 7 - The DuPont Family
History and Genealogy of the DuPont bloodline. The more you know... The Great Deception!
https://odysee.com/@Qanon:9/7.-HISTORY-OF-THE-DEEP-STATE-UNCUT-Part-7---The-DuPont-Family:9
8. HISTORY OF THE DEEP STATE UNCUT Part 8 - The Astors
Today we look at the Astor Genealogy, linking it back to the tribes and back to Cain. https://odysee.com/@Qanon:9/8.-HISTORY-OF-THE-DEEP-STATE-UNCUT--Part-8---The-Astors:d.
9. HISTORY OF THE DEEP STATE UNCUT Part 9 - The Collins Family
As we continue through the lower families of the elite, we come to the Collins’. The Great Deception!
https://odysee.com/@Qanon:9/9.-HISTORY-OF-THE-DEEP-STATE-UNCUT--Part-9-The-Collins-Family:c
10. HISTORY OF THE DEEP STATE UNCUT Part 10 - The Rs
As we continue putting our document EL into video, we will look at the families beginning with the letter R. The Great Deception!
https://odysee.com/@Qanon:9/10.-HISTORY-OF-THE-DEEP-STATE-UNCUT-Part-10-The-Rs:d
11. HISTORY OF THE DEEP STATE UNCUT Part 11 - Vanderbilt-Bundy
We take a look at the Vanderbilt and Bundy demon families. Checkout more from @WarMachine:e : https://odysee.com/@WarMachine:e The Great Deception!
https://odysee.com/@Qanon:9/11.-HISTORY-OF-THE-DEEP-STATE-UNCUT-Part-11---Vanderbilt-Bundy:7
12A. HISTORY OF THE DEEP STATE UNCUT Part 12A - Blood Money
Part 1. A bit of history... Intro: American New Intelligence Going deeper... The Great Deception!
https://odysee.com/@Qanon:9/12A.-HISTORY-OF-THE-DEEP-STATE-UNCUT-Part-12A-Blood-Money:d
12B. HISTORY OF THE DEEP STATE UNCUT Part 12B - Blood Money
Part 2. A bit more history... Intro: American New Intelligence The Great Deception!
https://odysee.com/@Qanon:9/12B.-HISTORY-OF-THE-DEEP-STATE-UNCUT-Part-12B-Blood-Money:a
15. HISTORY OF THE DEEP STATE UNCUT Part 15 - Infection
In this section we cover a bit more history with the so-called elites, as we work our way through the 1990’s! Checkout: https://odysee.com/@WarMachine:e The Great Deception!
Keywords
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