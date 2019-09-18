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Bombshell! Documents Show Global Engineering Linked To Eugenics And Depopulation
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74 views • September 18, 2019
Mike Adams hosts the 4th hour of The Alex Jones Show to cover: the globalist propaganda network CNBC has just released a new video (see below) which is a blatant infomercial for chemtrails, touting the benefits of polluting the skies with calcium carbonate and sulfur dioxide, two pollutants that would devastate life on Earth.
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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