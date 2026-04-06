🔥Abu Azrael, "The Angel of Death" arrived in Tehran - coordinating with the IRGC on plans for a potential US ground invasion

🔥 Abu Azrael, "The Angel of Death," has arrived in Tehran.

Real name Ayoub Falih Hassan al-Rubaie, born 1978 in Iraq. Former university lecturer, one-time Taekwondo champion, and father of five. He first took up arms with the Mahdi Army against US forces during the 2003 invasion, then became one of the most feared commanders against ISIS in Syria and Iraq as part of the Popular Mobilization Forces.

He's now in Tehran coordinating with the IRGC on plans for a potential US ground invasion. The man who fought the Americans in Iraq is back, and ready to do it again.

His catchphrase: "Illa tahin" — "Grind you to dust."