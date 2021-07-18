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Watch How Media Covered Swine Flu Vaccine After 4K Adverse Events Back in 1976 Compared to COVID Vaccine Coverage after 463K Adverse Events Today (2021-7-17)
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335 views • July 18, 2021
Watch how “60 Minutes” correspondent Mike Wallace covered the 1976 swine flu mass vaccination program which was halted after 4,000 reported adverse events. BTW, The key difference between Polio and Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS) is that Polio does not have a specific treatment whereas Guillain Barre Syndrome can be treated with intravenous human immunoglobulins or plasmapheresis.
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