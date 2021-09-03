The State of Health Freedom with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

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Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is founder of Waterkeeper Alliance and founder, chairman of the board and chief legal counsel for Children’s Health Defense. He is also counsel to Morgan & Morgan, a nationwide personal injury practice.
Kennedy is an esteemed author, with a long list of published books including the New York Times’ bestseller, “Crimes Against Nature.” Mr. Kennedy was named one of Time magazine’s “Heroes for the Planet” for his success helping Riverkeeper lead the fight to restore the Hudson River. His reputation as a resolute defender of the environment and children’s health stems from a litany of successful legal actions. He received recognition for his role in the landmark victory against Monsanto last year, as well as in the DuPont Case that inspired the movie "Dark Waters" (2019).
RFK, Jr.'s New Book — ‘The Real Anthony Fauci’ is available for pre-order.