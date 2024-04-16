Ep. 94: Pavel Durov

The social media app Telegram has over 900 million users around the world.
Its founder Pavel Durov sat down with us at his offices in Dubai for his first on-camera interview in almost a decade.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 16 April 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/the-tucker-carlson-interview-pavel-durov/
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1780355490964283565
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.