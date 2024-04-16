Create New Account
Ep. 94: Pavel Durov
Published Yesterday

The social media app Telegram has over 900 million users around the world.

Its founder Pavel Durov sat down with us at his offices in Dubai for his first on-camera interview in almost a decade.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 16 April 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/the-tucker-carlson-interview-pavel-durov/

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1780355490964283565

Keywords
free speechlibertysocial mediafbispyingpolice stateprivacytucker carlsonjoe bidensurveillancefreedom of speechtyrannyespionagebig brothertelegramjanuary 6january 6thjan 6thjan 6j6pavel durov

