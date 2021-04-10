A DISCUSSION WITH ERROL; THE PASSPORTS, THE LIES AND THE DEPOPULATION AGENDA!

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Waking the Future
This week with Errol we dive into NY vaccine passport government lies and the agenda behind the hoax that is covid!
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Article Links:
https://nationalfile.com/report-new-yorks-vaccine-passport-has-massive-security-flaws-barely-functional/?utm_source=rss&;utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=sendlane
https://thewashingtonstandard.com/former-pfizer-vp-michael-yeadons-warning-your-government-is-lying-to-you/
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/mass-covid-19-vaccination-site-shut-down-after-adverse-reactions-reported
Thumbnail Link:
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