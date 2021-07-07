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America Rewritten
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30 views • July 07, 2021
The bottom line: The doctrine that constitutes America is under assault. Investigative journalist Joshua Philipp speaks to several leading experts “…on how history is being falsified and how the system of government is being misrepresented, and we explore what the world would lose if the American Constitution were lost…”
Released: 6 Jul 2021
Source: theepochtimes.com
JOIN Rambaldi's Eye on Telegram: https://t.me/RambaldisEye
Released: 6 Jul 2021
Source: theepochtimes.com
JOIN Rambaldi's Eye on Telegram: https://t.me/RambaldisEye
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