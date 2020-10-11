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[Oct 11, 2020] Clinton Emails - FOIA - Nimrod/Gilgamesh/Nephilim and a Resurrection Chamber? (41.1K views on YouTube!)
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222 views • May 01, 2021
So, if you've been following my work, you know I've been talking about the discovery of Gilgamesh in the desert of Iraq (in April of 2003) since at least 2010. I believe Gilgamesh is Nimrod. Steve Quayle, Tom Horn, myself and others have told you that the military gained control of the dig and took the body. One month later, we set up the military occupation phase in Iraq and built the largest embassy in the world there. One of the first things our troops did was raid the museum of Baghdad. Most of the nearly 200,000 items stolen were recovered. But there were some 3,000 or so items that were never returned. Those items included cuneiform tablets and other things dealing with resurrection and the After Life. This is all documented in my video The Omega Plan? which I produced back in 2011.
Here we are now, nearly a decade later and look what we discover on the State Department's Freedom of Information Act website. Go to this URL:
https://foia.state.gov/search/Results.aspx?searchText-(collection=Clinton_Email)%20AND%20(nephilim)
Type in Refine Search box: Denetra
Click on the link that appears: "Department of State FOIA Log 2018"
You can also try this more direct link: https://foia.state.gov/search/Results.aspx?searchText=(collection%3DClinton_Email)%20AND%20(nephilim)&fbclid=IwAR1eN7JNl3dO7NSLOprsCvdM0wZLEPeFgt8M8Ut9sgyfx8kvzQ975m85tGI
Scroll down to look for the Denetra D Senigar entry on 12/13/2018
Hmmmmm... verrrrrrry interesting....
For more info on Gilgamesh/Nimrod as it pertains to the rise of Babylon and the Antichrist, check out my book, Babylon Rising: And The First Shall Be Last: https://amzn.to/36QVwWB
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
Here we are now, nearly a decade later and look what we discover on the State Department's Freedom of Information Act website. Go to this URL:
https://foia.state.gov/search/Results.aspx?searchText-(collection=Clinton_Email)%20AND%20(nephilim)
Type in Refine Search box: Denetra
Click on the link that appears: "Department of State FOIA Log 2018"
You can also try this more direct link: https://foia.state.gov/search/Results.aspx?searchText=(collection%3DClinton_Email)%20AND%20(nephilim)&fbclid=IwAR1eN7JNl3dO7NSLOprsCvdM0wZLEPeFgt8M8Ut9sgyfx8kvzQ975m85tGI
Scroll down to look for the Denetra D Senigar entry on 12/13/2018
Hmmmmm... verrrrrrry interesting....
For more info on Gilgamesh/Nimrod as it pertains to the rise of Babylon and the Antichrist, check out my book, Babylon Rising: And The First Shall Be Last: https://amzn.to/36QVwWB
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
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