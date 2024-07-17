© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gaza Current Situation Health Clinics - Taking Children To Get Medicine & Treatment
روتين أم وسام من غزة
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P4LU6r3nxYQ
فيروس معدي في غزة أم تنشر معاناتها🥲 في الحصول على العلاج تدمير الخدمات الطبية وعدم وصل العلاج
Contagious virus in Gaza A mother spreads her suffering in obtaining treatment, the destruction of medical services and the lack of treatment