San Diego Faces 22 Billion Gallons of Sewage From Mexico as California Fails to Act
San Diego is dealing with 22 billion gallons of raw sewage flowing from Mexico, worsened by a 600% increase approved by the California Coastal Commission. Promised treatment upgrades remain unfinished after 20 years, and despite $48 billion in federal water funds, the South Bay sewage crisis persists. Gavin Newsom’s 2020 SB507 law decommissioned pumps and lift stations, letting sewage pour into the U.S., leaving beaches closed, coastlines eroding, and communities sick.