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'Noahide Utopian' Part 4: The Unholy Alliance of the Illuminati [14.05.2022]
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219 views • May 15, 2022
'Noahide Utopian' Part 1: The Tower of Babel [02.06.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eaY3xaoglrEz/
'Noahide Utopian' Part 2: Secret Societies and Ancient Mystery Religions [07.05.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lXRmh9OzR9sR/
'Noahide Utopian' Part 3: The Origins of Christendom [09.05.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QNgv6MtarZCO/
Since the times of the Pharisees, the people who claim to be “god’s chosen people” have robbed, plunged, and waged war against Christian and Catholic monarchs. They believe they’re waiting for their coming “messiah” or world leader, and they’ve used wars to try to bring it about.
There have also been movements that they have created in order break down Christianity and remove God from the world such as the Protestant Reformation, and the Enlightenment.
In Part 4 of Noahide Utopian, I try to explain who the people that created the Illuminati were, and how throughout time they’ve fought against Christianity and Civilization.
Sources
1. The Pharisees, the Talmud, and Modern Judaism: https://youtu.be/MB_ZaHBkB_k
Christopher Jon Bjerknes on Oliver Cromwell: https://www.altcensored.com/watch?v=9vYuM9rcx4I
Oliver Cromwell and how the J€ws funded the English Revolution: https://youtu.be/ELXVvIXJVUE
The Zion King [2012]: https://www.bitchute.com/video/htLm7LhgLUJS/
The Money Masters by Bill Still: https://youtu.be/mDlnM481Gcg
1666 Sabbatean-Frankist Illuminati History: https://youtu.be/PXqIi68hxuM
Masonic attack on the Jesuits by E. Michael Jones: https://youtu.be/uUUL4bLC2_I
Know Your Enemy - Part 38: https://youtu.be/3q12daAQtP8
Historians Say Inquisition wasn’t that bad: https://amp.theguardian.com/world/2004/jun/16/artsandhumanities.internationaleducationnews
Defense of the Inquisition by Jean-Claude Dupuis: https://sspx.org/en/defense-inquisition
Birth of the Illuminati by UFOTV on Demand: https://youtu.be/lNiZGM1PmR4
All Wars Are Bankers Wars by Michael Rivero: https://youtu.be/BXeAIxK7rY4
Berry Smith - End Times (Part 1): https://youtu.be/P-IBzTqNQy4
@Scarack Truther
@Scarack Verity
473 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/avtkvRYLECeM/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/scarack_truther/
YT main https://youtube.com/channel/UCr84zLhWBEebP8x7MgwfahA
https://www.instagram.com/scarack_truther/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eaY3xaoglrEz/
'Noahide Utopian' Part 2: Secret Societies and Ancient Mystery Religions [07.05.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lXRmh9OzR9sR/
'Noahide Utopian' Part 3: The Origins of Christendom [09.05.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QNgv6MtarZCO/
Since the times of the Pharisees, the people who claim to be “god’s chosen people” have robbed, plunged, and waged war against Christian and Catholic monarchs. They believe they’re waiting for their coming “messiah” or world leader, and they’ve used wars to try to bring it about.
There have also been movements that they have created in order break down Christianity and remove God from the world such as the Protestant Reformation, and the Enlightenment.
In Part 4 of Noahide Utopian, I try to explain who the people that created the Illuminati were, and how throughout time they’ve fought against Christianity and Civilization.
Sources
1. The Pharisees, the Talmud, and Modern Judaism: https://youtu.be/MB_ZaHBkB_k
Christopher Jon Bjerknes on Oliver Cromwell: https://www.altcensored.com/watch?v=9vYuM9rcx4I
Oliver Cromwell and how the J€ws funded the English Revolution: https://youtu.be/ELXVvIXJVUE
The Zion King [2012]: https://www.bitchute.com/video/htLm7LhgLUJS/
The Money Masters by Bill Still: https://youtu.be/mDlnM481Gcg
1666 Sabbatean-Frankist Illuminati History: https://youtu.be/PXqIi68hxuM
Masonic attack on the Jesuits by E. Michael Jones: https://youtu.be/uUUL4bLC2_I
Know Your Enemy - Part 38: https://youtu.be/3q12daAQtP8
Historians Say Inquisition wasn’t that bad: https://amp.theguardian.com/world/2004/jun/16/artsandhumanities.internationaleducationnews
Defense of the Inquisition by Jean-Claude Dupuis: https://sspx.org/en/defense-inquisition
Birth of the Illuminati by UFOTV on Demand: https://youtu.be/lNiZGM1PmR4
All Wars Are Bankers Wars by Michael Rivero: https://youtu.be/BXeAIxK7rY4
Berry Smith - End Times (Part 1): https://youtu.be/P-IBzTqNQy4
@Scarack Truther
@Scarack Verity
473 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/avtkvRYLECeM/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/scarack_truther/
YT main https://youtube.com/channel/UCr84zLhWBEebP8x7MgwfahA
https://www.instagram.com/scarack_truther/
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