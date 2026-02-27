RT News - February 27 2026 6AM GMT

February 27, 2026

rt.com





Breaking news. Pakistan declares 'open war' against Afghanistan's Taliban government - as renewed border clashes escalate to airstrikes on Kabul and two other Afghan regions. The latest round of US-Iranian talks in Geneva wrap with Tehran's Foreign Minister saying good progress has been made on both the nuclear issue and sanctions relief. A two million dollar bribe. That's what Rodrigo Duterte's defence team claim his political opponents paid International Criminal Court investigators to pursue a contentious case against the former Philipine president centred on his ruthless war on drug dealers.





