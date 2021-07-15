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Pa. ignores Joe Biden’s visit
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180 views • July 15, 2021
Joe Biden gives a speech at the Constitution Center in Pennsylvania about election integrity. His visit comes in stark contrast to President Trump's visit, which had thousands of people lining the street to welcome him. One America's Christina Bobb has more from Philadelphia.
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