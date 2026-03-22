ISRAELI Pilots were KILLED instantly: IRGC announced the Downing of Three ISRAELI F-16 Fighters Jets

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Meanwhile, the Iranian Military Department officially announced that the country's air defense systems shot down an Israeli F-16 over the central part of Iran. At the same time, it is worth emphasizing that it was a two-seat Israeli Air Force fighter jet, F-16D Barak. According to the Iranian military, two Israeli pilots were killed instantly. Furthermore, the Iranian Defense Ministry also confirmed that it was the third Israeli fighter jet to be destroyed over the central part of Iran in the last 48 hours.
Further Info:
Trump Demands Gulf States Pay $5 Trillion to Fund War:
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/markets-by-sector/precious-metals/gold/trump-demands-gulf-states-pay-5-trillion-to-fund-war/
.............................................................................................................................. ******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!