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After making this healthy lentil stew, you'll feel amazing!
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604 views • March 20, 2022
Making sweet potato lentil stew is easy, but you have to add the right spices to make it flavourful. This lentil stew recipe has all the spices you’ll need to make it 5X more delicious than ever before. This lentil stew contains brown lentils, spinach, sweet potato, turmeric, ginger, and coconut milk and more. It’s super delicious.
Get this recipe at:
► https://berkeleychefs.com/sweet-potato-brown-lentil-stew
You can view the 1-min short of this video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sNIpPWpSvC0
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An original video production by Berkeley Chefs.
#berkeleychefs #lentilstew #foodie #vegan #plantbased #coconutmilk #foodblogger #canada #healthy
Get this recipe at:
► https://berkeleychefs.com/sweet-potato-brown-lentil-stew
You can view the 1-min short of this video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sNIpPWpSvC0
Subscribe to the Berkeley Chefs channel on YouTube: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
Please consider supporting Berkeley Chefs
►BUY Berkeley Chefs gear - https://berkeleychefs.com/getyourgear
►Sign up for our free email list! - https://berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
Make sure to follow Berkeley Chefs on other social media too!
PINTEREST: https://www.pinterest.ca/berkeleychefs/
BRIGHTEON - https://berkeleychefs.com/checkourchannel
RUMBLE - https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetorumblechannel
An original video production by Berkeley Chefs.
#berkeleychefs #lentilstew #foodie #vegan #plantbased #coconutmilk #foodblogger #canada #healthy
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