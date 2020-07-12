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Each One Of Us Must Take Action Remember Compliance Equals Consent - Dr. Rashid A Buttar
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53 views • July 12, 2020
This 4 part series representing a roundtable uncensored and passionate conversation between four veterans regarding the current situation regarding the COVID-19 and the rollout of the vaccine which based on the previous history, will be mandated for all who serve in the military.
Part 4 is the final portion that gives action steps and what each of us can do regarding this incredibly important issue. Remind our soldiers and ourselves, that we DO have a voice. And we need to give that voice sound so that we don't repeat and stop continuing to make the mistake that history shows we have made. Follow these important action steps and remember your power. Never forget your power and remember that NO one can take that power away from you. Part 4 is a must-see, especially if you serve in the military currently or have a loved one who is currently serving. But if you haven't seen the other parts, please go back and watch Parts 1 through 3 as well.
Pass this video on to everyone you know and share it far and wide. The world and especially all who serve, need to know this information.
Part 4 is the final portion that gives action steps and what each of us can do regarding this incredibly important issue. Remind our soldiers and ourselves, that we DO have a voice. And we need to give that voice sound so that we don't repeat and stop continuing to make the mistake that history shows we have made. Follow these important action steps and remember your power. Never forget your power and remember that NO one can take that power away from you. Part 4 is a must-see, especially if you serve in the military currently or have a loved one who is currently serving. But if you haven't seen the other parts, please go back and watch Parts 1 through 3 as well.
Pass this video on to everyone you know and share it far and wide. The world and especially all who serve, need to know this information.
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