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The Great Insolvency Scam: How Banks & Lawyers Are Stealing Family Wealth
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184 views • December 21, 2021
Years ago, Michelle Young had it all. She was a very shrewd businesswoman, who ran a successful fashion business. She married an entrepreneur and had two beautiful girls. When their marriage ended, she discovered that her husband was engineering his own bankruptcy. She ended up winning a significant judgment in her favor for a significant sum of money and property, but within a year, her husband fell from a fourth story window and as impaled on some railing. It was ruled a suicide even though everything pointed to foul play. This left the banks and the lawyers depriving her of what was rightfully hers.... all of it. Michelle and Anthony Stansfield, who was Police Commissioner for the Thames Valley, which covers Berks, Bucks and Oxon, join me in this episode to warn the people that it isn't just happening to the wealthy and affluent, but to people from all walks of life. They are also set on a path to expose the criminal underbelly of the family court system and bring about justice.
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