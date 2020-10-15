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Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones on why he's voting for Donald Trump
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5 views • October 15, 2020
Vernon Jones, a Democratic state representative from Georgia, speaks during the 2020 Republican National Convention about why he's voting for President Donald Trump. For access to live and exclusive video from CNBC subscribe to CNBC PRO: https://cnb.cx/2NGeIvi
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