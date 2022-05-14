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Situation Update: World Conflict Levels Critical!! They Say It's "Game, Set, Match"!! Get Ready To Get Hit From All Angles!!
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18939 views • May 14, 2022
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Go To: https://www.paypal.me/ariellej95 To Make A Donation In Order For Us To Do Daily Production!! Thank You Patriots!!
Our Patreon is:
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=36473682&;fan_landing=true
Sources:
https://allnewspipeline.com/Food_Is_The_Weapon_Of_Choice_For_Biden.php
https://www.newstarget.com/2022-05-13-global-reset-fully-underway-central-banks-push-digital-currency.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/russia-cut-electricity-finland-saturday-heels-announced-nato-bid
https://endoftheamericandream.com/china-just-held-a-rehearsal-for-the-coming-invasion-of-taiwan-and-congress-just-greatly-escalated-the-conflict-in-ukraine/
https://www.sgtreport.com/2022/05/elites-begin-to-flee-in-preparation-for-total-collapse-and-worldwide-social-unrest/
https://thenewamerican.com/fauci-nih-secretly-paid-350-million-in-royalties-and-removed-covid19-genome-sequencing-records/
https://thecovidblog.com/2022/05/12/bill-gates-at-least-im-vaccinated-or-it-would-be-worse-look-bad-on-life/
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/stephen-colbert-catches-covid-for-2nd-time-in-3-weeks-after-thanking-vaccine-efficacy
https://www.westernjournal.com/federal-judge-orders-fusion-gps-hand-emails-involving-clinton-campaign-lawyer/
https://allnewspipeline.com/The_Clinton_Body_Count_Keeps_Growing_In_2022.php
https://www.wnd.com/2022/05/pedophilia-advocate-hired-johns-hopkins-center-created-prevent-child-sex-abuse/
Go To: https://www.paypal.me/ariellej95 To Make A Donation In Order For Us To Do Daily Production!! Thank You Patriots!!
Our Patreon is:
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=36473682&;fan_landing=true
Sources:
https://allnewspipeline.com/Food_Is_The_Weapon_Of_Choice_For_Biden.php
https://www.newstarget.com/2022-05-13-global-reset-fully-underway-central-banks-push-digital-currency.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/russia-cut-electricity-finland-saturday-heels-announced-nato-bid
https://endoftheamericandream.com/china-just-held-a-rehearsal-for-the-coming-invasion-of-taiwan-and-congress-just-greatly-escalated-the-conflict-in-ukraine/
https://www.sgtreport.com/2022/05/elites-begin-to-flee-in-preparation-for-total-collapse-and-worldwide-social-unrest/
https://thenewamerican.com/fauci-nih-secretly-paid-350-million-in-royalties-and-removed-covid19-genome-sequencing-records/
https://thecovidblog.com/2022/05/12/bill-gates-at-least-im-vaccinated-or-it-would-be-worse-look-bad-on-life/
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/stephen-colbert-catches-covid-for-2nd-time-in-3-weeks-after-thanking-vaccine-efficacy
https://www.westernjournal.com/federal-judge-orders-fusion-gps-hand-emails-involving-clinton-campaign-lawyer/
https://allnewspipeline.com/The_Clinton_Body_Count_Keeps_Growing_In_2022.php
https://www.wnd.com/2022/05/pedophilia-advocate-hired-johns-hopkins-center-created-prevent-child-sex-abuse/
Keywords
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