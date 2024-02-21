COVID at SEAL Team - Refusing Coronavirus with Chris Cappa | Mike Drop Clips

Since COVID-19 vaccines became available in late 2020, the Navy's stated policy has always been to achieve a fully vaccinated force to ensure the service's readiness. Of course, it's not all that simple - at least not for the warriors over at SEAL Team Seven. Canine Handler Chris Cappa digs into his stance, and why he ultimately ended up leaving deployment in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, in this exclusive clip from Episode #174 of The Mike Drop Podcast.





Full Discussion:





SEAL Team Seven Canine Handler Chris Cappa Part One

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jAwY-5c0Eco





SEAL Team Seven Canine Handler Chris Cappa Part Two

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=juKnn2RzY30