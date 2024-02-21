Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
COVID at SEAL Team - Refusing Coronavirus with Chris Cappa | Mike Drop Clips
channel image
GalacticStorm
2203 Subscribers
Shop now
66 views
Published 18 hours ago

COVID at SEAL Team - Refusing Coronavirus with Chris Cappa | Mike Drop Clips

Since COVID-19 vaccines became available in late 2020, the Navy's stated policy has always been to achieve a fully vaccinated force to ensure the service's readiness. Of course, it's not all that simple - at least not for the warriors over at SEAL Team Seven. Canine Handler Chris Cappa digs into his stance, and why he ultimately ended up leaving deployment in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, in this exclusive clip from Episode #174 of The Mike Drop Podcast.


Full Discussion:


SEAL Team Seven Canine Handler Chris Cappa Part One

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jAwY-5c0Eco


SEAL Team Seven Canine Handler Chris Cappa Part Two

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=juKnn2RzY30

Keywords
seal teamcovid shot mandatesrefusing coronaviruschris cappamike drop clips

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket