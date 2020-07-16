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4 Green Smoothie Recipes That Actually Taste Great
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573 views • July 16, 2020
1: KIWI GREEN SMOOTHIE 200 CALORIES
INGREDIENTS:
2 frozen bananas
1 fresh kiwi, skin removed
1 cup water
2 handfuls baby spinach
Place all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.
2: PEACHE GREEN SMOOTHIE 250 CALORIES
INGREDIENTS:
1 cups spinach
1 cups low fat milk
1 cups sliced peaches
1/2 orange peeled
Add all the ingredients, and blend until smooth. Enjoy!
3: VANILLA LIME GREEN SMOOTHIE 170 CALORIES
INGREDIENTS:
1/2 cup vanilla yogurt
1 cup spinach leaves
1 teaspoons honey
1/2 banana, best frozen
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1/2 cup milk
Add all the ingredients, and blend until smooth. Enjoy!
4: AVOCADO BANANA GREEN SMOOTHIE 320 CALORIES
INGREDIENTS:
-1 banana (fresh or frozen)
-1/2 medium avocado
-1 handful of spinach
-1/2 chopped cucumber (peeled)
-1/2 milk
1 Tablespoon unsweetened peanut butter
Add all the ingredients, and blend until smooth. Enjoy!
i hope you love them! please share your thought on the comment section.
INGREDIENTS:
2 frozen bananas
1 fresh kiwi, skin removed
1 cup water
2 handfuls baby spinach
Place all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.
2: PEACHE GREEN SMOOTHIE 250 CALORIES
INGREDIENTS:
1 cups spinach
1 cups low fat milk
1 cups sliced peaches
1/2 orange peeled
Add all the ingredients, and blend until smooth. Enjoy!
3: VANILLA LIME GREEN SMOOTHIE 170 CALORIES
INGREDIENTS:
1/2 cup vanilla yogurt
1 cup spinach leaves
1 teaspoons honey
1/2 banana, best frozen
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1/2 cup milk
Add all the ingredients, and blend until smooth. Enjoy!
4: AVOCADO BANANA GREEN SMOOTHIE 320 CALORIES
INGREDIENTS:
-1 banana (fresh or frozen)
-1/2 medium avocado
-1 handful of spinach
-1/2 chopped cucumber (peeled)
-1/2 milk
1 Tablespoon unsweetened peanut butter
Add all the ingredients, and blend until smooth. Enjoy!
i hope you love them! please share your thought on the comment section.
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