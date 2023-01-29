Create New Account
"It Can't Happen Here!" [2013 - Larken Rose]
divideetimpera
Published Yesterday |

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u2ebudnWlh4


This video is for all those who imagine that there is some sort of magic that renders the United States immune to the tyranny that has plagued every other major empire in history. DVDs of this video--in normal resolution and high definition--will be available soon.

For those who wonder, this version is slightly improved (a couple typos fixed, and more time given to read quotes) compared to the version submitted to Alex Jones' "Operation Paul Revere" video contest. (And for those who wonder, this video didn't place in the top three in that contest.)

anarchism anarchy communism war government history nazi state statism

