FAUCI TO AMERICANS: 'ENJOY CHRISTMAS...IF YOU'RE VACCINATED!'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Ron Paul Liberty Report
Fauci made the mainstream media rounds again over the weekend, this time "granting his permission" for Americans to celebrate Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas...but only if they are vaccinated. Will Americans continue to heed his demands? Also today: California's public workers are not vaccinated, Colin Powell passes from Covid, and new footage from the "insurrection..."