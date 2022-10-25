Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
FROM ‘WILDFIRE CANCERS’ TO FOOT-LONG CLOTS, DR. RYAN COLE EXPLAINS THE DANGERS OF THE SPIKE PROTEIN (mirrored)
201 views
channel image
Contrarian
Published a month ago |

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Towards The Light at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/0bt6FFelNGp8/

I sit down again with pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole for an update on the alarming trends he and his colleagues have seen since the rollout of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, including the rise of “wildfire cancers” and the emergence of large blood clots.


Interview by EpochTV's American Thought Leaders - Jan Jekielek


“The cells don’t lie. The clots don’t lie. The damaged organs don’t lie,” Cole says.


Cole breaks down the mechanisms by which the spike protein can cause the symptoms being reported, from brain fog to reactivated Epstein-Barr virus to changes in hormonal cycles.


Source:

https://www.theepochtimes.com/from-wildfire-cancers-to-foot-long-clots-dr-ryan-cole-explains-the-dangers-of-the-spike-protein_4813813.html

Keywords
vaccinebill gatesmhranhsadverse reactionpfizercoronavirusindemnitymrna

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket