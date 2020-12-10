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I. MMS ALL AROUND US: Municipal Drinking Water Systems using ClO2
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301 views • December 10, 2020
Every city or town in developed countries treats its water in some way so that it is cleaner for consumption and use. Here, I show how municipalities clearly use both Clorox Bleach OR Chlorine Dioxide to treat drinking water for cities. Are they toxic bleaches or are they clensing agents that we take into our bodies almost every day? Its all about the dosage amounts. (However, ClO2 is safer than Sodium Hypochlorite because there are not dangerous bi-products.)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8LhFb72kG40&;ab_channel=ScotmasGroup
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8LhFb72kG40&;ab_channel=ScotmasGroup
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