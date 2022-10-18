“Conflict of Interest” Huo Lai and Fay Fay Pointed Out That the DOJ Has Two Criteria for Appointing LUC Despins and Dismissing Joe Whitley

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https://gnews.org/articles/t53506368
Summary：This new employee had some business dealings with Miles Guo's son Guo Qiang in the past. They consider this as a conflict of interestnBut Paul Hastings has been doing business with PAG and HNA for over ten years, is this a conflict of interest?