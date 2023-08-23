Create New Account
MUST WATCH INTERVIEW! Vivek Ramaswamy's Race to the White House
The Power Hour
Published 17 hours ago

Joining The Power Hour on Wednesday, August 23rd to discuss Vivek Ramaswamy’s rise in the polls is Kathy Barnette, Grassroots Director and Advisor to the Vivek Ramaswamy Presidential Campaign.


Live shows Mon - Fri 7 - 9AM Central: www.thepowerhour.com

Keywords
